In 3 years, SPPU signs 150 MoUs with firms

In its efforts to strive for effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has entered into MoUs with more than 150 international and nationally reputed institutions in the last 3 years. The account of this was presented by Prof Karbhari Kale, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the university in the recently held joint meeting of vice-chancellors.

The new education policy has resulted in significant changes to the academic credit bank, dual curriculum, credit base choice system, research, and other areas. The university has signed agreements with national and international organisations for job-oriented education, industry collaboration, research, and technology development through research.

“International agreements have resulted in large-scale educational exchange, research projects, technology, and so on. Academic credit bank, multi-institutional policy, links with industry sector, and research will benefit the university and affiliated college students and faculty, “Prof Kale stated.

“The university has partnered with Harvard Business School, Melbourne University, the University of California, City College of New York University, Japan, Austria, Paris, France, Paris, Greece, Germany, Norway, London, USA, Poland, and other institutions,” he added.

At the national level, agreements have been signed with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Maruti Suzuki, Institute of Chartered Accountants, IBM Innovation Centre, AYUSH Institution, Institute of Company Secretaries, Serum Institute, AFMC, National Institute of Virology, Center for Materials for Electronic Technology, National Institute of Naturopathy, and All India Gandharva.

There are also many organisations at the local level, such as the Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Sancheti Healthcare, the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital, the KEM Hospital, the Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Sanstha, Drone Acharya Aerial Innovation, and others.