IRICEN Pune gets Centre of Excellence recognition

The Indian Railways Institute of Civil Engineering (IRICEN), Pune, has been empanelled under the Centre of Excellence for Skills (CoE-Skills) initiative of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India. According to the Railways, the certificate of recognition was presented by the ministry’s secretary at Kaushal Bhawan in New Delhi on November 2. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the Railways, the certificate of recognition was presented by the ministry’s secretary at Kaushal Bhawan in New Delhi on November 2. Shrirang Kamble, senior professor, received the certificate on behalf of IRICEN. The ceremony recognised institutions empanelled following the first and second meetings of the CoE-Skills initiative’s executive committee.

IRICEN conducts specialised training programmes to strengthen the technical and professional competencies of railway civil engineering personnel. Its programmes also promote knowledge sharing and the adoption of modern engineering practices.

Officials said the empanelment acknowledges the institute’s contribution to professional training, skill development and capacity building. It is also expected to strengthen IRICEN’s efforts to promote industry-relevant skills and support the national objective of developing a technically proficient workforce.

The recognition further reinforces the institute’s role in developing skilled manpower for Indian Railways and the wider infrastructure sector.