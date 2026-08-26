Kaas Plateau to open to tourists from Sept 1 with new facilities

PUNE: The Kaas Plateau, a UNESCO world heritage biodiversity hotspot known for its spectacular seasonal flowering, will open to tourists from September 1 with a range of new facilities aimed at improving tourist/visitor convenience while strengthening conservation efforts. Ahead of the flowering season, the Satara forest department along with the Kaas joint forest management committee has introduced new visitor facilities including three new viewpoints, laterite stone-pathways, a souvenir shop, a sheltered waiting area, a dedicated Hirkani room for women, and a changing room. Satara, India - Sept. 28, 2021: Tourist roaming around bloomed Smithia Hirsuta flowers during flower season on Kaas plateau in Satara, India, on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. (Photo by Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

The three new viewpoints including Mandapghal and two other locations offer tourists better access to scenic spots across the plateau while helping regulate visitor movement. The new laterite stone-pathways offer improved access to designated areas while protecting seasonal flowers and fragile vegetation on the plateau. The waiting area is expected to provide relief to visitors during peak hours and inclement weather while the Hirkani room and changing room are aimed at addressing the needs of women, families and visitors travelling with children. Ahead of the flowering season, which draws tourists from across Maharashtra and other parts of the country, the forest department is focusing on balancing increased footfalls with the need to protect Kaas’s fragile ecosystem. The department has also decided to serve tea in traditional earthen cups instead of plastic cups as part of its efforts to reduce plastic waste in the ecologically sensitive area.

Amol Satpute, deputy conservator of forests, Satara forest department, said that the new facilities are being introduced alongside conservation measures to promote responsible tourism at Kaas. “The forest department, along with the joint management committee, is working towards the conservation of the Kaas Plateau while also encouraging eco-tourism by developing tourist-friendly facilities. We will be providing a sheltered waiting area so that people have a space to wait while being protected from the rain, especially families travelling with children,” Satpute said.

“For the first time, we will also be introducing a Hirkani room for female tourists. The use of earthen cups will help significantly reduce the use of plastic cups. The additional laterite stone-pathways will help us protect the flowers. All these efforts will boost sustainable eco-tourism,” he said.

Tourist entry to Kaas Plateau will begin from September 1.