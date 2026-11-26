While the inauguration of two more stations on Pune Metro line 3 (Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar) – Balewadi High Steet and Balewadi Phata – Wednesday afternoon, which takes the number of operational stations to 19 out of the total 23, is expected to expand the corridor’s reach; inadequate parking facilities at several stations can emerge as a hurdle to attracting more commuters, given the lack of last-mile connectivity. Two-wheeler and four-wheeler users travelling by Pune Metro are often forced to park their vehicles along roadsides, on footpaths, or at unauthorised locations. (HT) more

Two-wheeler and four-wheeler users travelling by Pune Metro are often forced to park their vehicles along roadsides, on footpaths, or at unauthorised locations. Apart from adding to traffic congestion and raising concerns about vehicle safety, this can affect ridership, particularly among employees working at Hinjewadi’s information technology (IT) parks who depend on private vehicles to reach metro stations.

Sandesh Pawar, a resident of Aundh, said, “I usually travel to the metro station on my two-wheeler, but finding a designated parking space nearby is a major challenge. At times, I have to park some distance away and walk to the station. Conveniently located parking facilities would make the metro a more practical option for daily commuters.”

Shekhar Patil, an IT professional, said, “Many commuters are forced to park their vehicles along the roadside because there are no proper parking facilities near metro stations. The authorities should provide secure and designated parking spaces so that commuters can use the metro without worrying about their vehicles.”

Metro lines 1 and 2 have recorded an average daily ridership of around 2.36 lakh in October 2026, as against their combined detailed project report estimate of 6.09 lakh passengers per day. Although ridership has grown from 1.55 lakh in October 2024 and 1.91 lakh in October 2025, it remains well below projections. The lack of adequate parking and feeder connectivity are among the factors that could constrain further growth.

Rinaj Pathan, superintendent engineer, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), said, “It is difficult to provide parking facilities at every metro station due to the lack of available land. With the help of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), we are exploring the best possible locations for parking in the vicinity of stations. At the same time, we are working to strengthen last-mile connectivity by ensuring that commuters can reach metro stations through other modes of transport, such as autorickshaws and PMPML buses.”

Dinkar Gojare, chief engineer (projects), PMC, said, “We have developed two parking facilities and floated tenders for two more in the Baner and Balewadi areas. Two additional sites are expected to be ready by March. Instead of simply handing over the plots, we plan to develop the necessary amenities and operate the facilities on a pay-and-park basis.”

Rajendra Thorat, an official from the PMC’s land estate and management department, said, “The objective is to develop parking facilities wherever suitable land is available. Since it is difficult to find land in the immediate vicinity of metro stations, we are exploring locations within a radius of about one kilometre. Wherever feasible, these facilities could be operated on a pay-and-park basis.”