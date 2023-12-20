close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Maha-Metro commences line-1 extension

Maha-Metro commences line-1 extension

BySiddharth Gadkari
Dec 20, 2023 07:14 AM IST

Pune Metro has started work on the expansion of Line-1, with the tender for the extension from PCMC to Nigdi officially floated. The expansion plan covers a total length of 4.519 km and is estimated to cost ₹910.18 crore. The project is expected to be completed within 3 years and 3 months.

PUNE: The Pune Metro has started work by officially floating the tender for the expansion of Pune Metro’s line-1 from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Nigdi (Bhakti Shakti Chowk).

Maha-Metro floats tender for the expansion of Pune Metro’s line-1 from PCMC to Nigdi. (HT FILE)
Pune Metro is being executed by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro). The expansion holds importance for passengers commuting between Swargate and PCMC on the Pune Metro line- 1. The tender announcement was made on Saturday.

Extension work is part of the first phase of Pune Metro line 1 and line 2. Currently, passenger services are operational on 24 km of these routes, with the remaining 9 km nearing completion.

The extension of the route from PCMC to Nigdi (Bhakti Shakti Chowk) received approval from the Centre on December 10, 2023. Covering a total length of 4.519 km, the estimated cost for the expansion plan is 910.18 crore. The tender specifically focuses on the viaduct work for this route, and Maha-Metro aims to complete the entire extended route within 3 years and 3 months.

Under the stipulated guidelines, the construction of this elevated route must be completed within 130 weeks from the receipt of the approval letter. The extended route will feature four stations: Chinchwad, Akurdi, Nigdi, and Bhakti Shakti Chowk, each strategically positioned to enhance connectivity.

Distances between these stations include 1.463 km from PCMC Station to Chinchwad Station, 1.651 km from Chinchwad Station to Akurdi Station, 1.062 km from Akurdi Station to Nigdi Station, and 975 metres from Nigdi Station to Bhakti Shakti Chowk Station.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “Chinchwad, Akurdi, Nigdi, and Bhakti Shakti Chowk sections will be seamlessly connected to the metro network benefitting citizens.”

