Ilhan Omar's birth year questioned by journalist who flags Congresswoman's memoir stating she was eight during Somali civil war
Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar had said in her memoir she was eight when civil war broke out in Somalia, in the year 1989.
Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's birth year has been questioned again by a journalist who referred to her memoir stating she was eight when civil war in Somalia broke out.
Jim Geraghty, who writes for National Review and has contributed to The Washington Post, shared a photo of Omar's memoir – 'This Is What America Looks Like: My Journey from Refugee to Congresswoman' – directing attention to the chapter ‘War: 1989-1991, Mogadishu, Somalia’.
He noted that Omar had written “I was eight years old when civil war broke out in Somalia. One day everything was okay, and the next, there were bullets piercing not only buildings but also people”. The journalist added that Somalia had seen many civil wars over the years, but Omar's writing referred to the riots in Mogadishu in July 1989, which included a mass execution that came to be known as the “Jazeera beach massacre.”
Ilhan Omar's birth year called into question again
This led the journalist to question Omar's birth year again.
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“If, in her own words in her own autobiography, Omar was eight when this occurred in 1989, then she was born in 1981, and was 19 years old in the year 2000, when her father purportedly obtained his citizenship, not 1982 as she currently claims,” Geraghty added.
Why Ilhan Omar's birth year has been a point of controversy
Critics have argued that Omar's birth year plays a significant role in affecting the timeline of her US citizenship. Omar claimed she'd become a citizen as a minor when her father was naturalized. However, if she were born in 1981, then Omar would be an adult in 2000 when her father was naturalized, and would not automatically become a US citizen.
Omar's Congressional staff reportedly asked for a change of her birth year listed in public biographies, claiming there was a clerical error. Her staff reportedly asked the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library in May 2019 to change her listed birth year from 1981 to 1982.
“On May 17, 2019, Library staff were informed by Rep. Omar’s congressional staff that her birth year was incorrect and requested that we change it to 1982,” the library's director wrote in a May 24, 2019 email, as per The New York Post.
While Omar's staff reportedly worked with Wikipedia, the Biographical Directory of the United States Congress to change the year of birth, the original entry in the library was not based on the lawmaker's birth certificate or any such supporting documentation. As per the Post, the 1981 date had been drawn from other reference sources.
The discrepancy about Omar's birth year does not prove she falsified records, but comes at a time the Democrat is under scrutiny with federal agents searching her Washington DC home and subpoenaing relatives.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More