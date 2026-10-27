Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon lend their voices to Curry Barker's $522 million blockbuster Obsession's Hindi version on JioHotstar

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, who have together in Dilwale (2015) and Bhediya (2022), are reuniting for a different kind of collaboration. A day ago, the duo along with director Amar Kaushik teased their latest collaboration. At that time, fans thought Bhediya 2 announcement is on the way. However, now the real reason of the reunion has been revealed. The actors are lending their voices to the Hindi version of Hollywood horror hit Obsession, which will premiere on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar on October 30. The film will be available in both English and Hindi, with the platform bringing its uncut version to Indian audiences for the first time. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon bring Obsession to Hindi audiences, uncut film to stream on JioHotstar on October 30. Directed by Curry Barker, Obsession made waves at the global box office and caught the attention of horror fans worldwide, including in India. The original theatrical version stars Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette in the lead roles. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon voice the lead characters The Hindi version gives Indian viewers an opportunity to experience the film through the voices of two familiar Bollywood actors. While Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette's performances remain intact in the original English version, Varun and Kriti will bring their voices to the characters for the Hindi adaptation. The actor revealed that she had not previously lent her voice to another actor's performance, making the experience both challenging and exciting. She also spoke about being drawn to the film's unusual story and the chance to explore a character unlike those she has played before. “I absolutely loved the film and the performances in Obsession. It’s such a gripping, quirky & twisted story. I’ve never explored a character this edgy before, which made the experience even more exciting & challenging. This is also the first time I’ve lent my voice to another actor’s performance, and I couldn’t have asked for a more exciting film to make that debut with! I had a lot of fun voicing for it and I can’t wait for the audiences to experience the film in Hindi,” said Kriti.

Alok Jain, Head – Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar, said the Hindi version was part of the platform's effort to make international content accessible to more viewers. He added, “Great stories have the power to resonate with audiences, far beyond the languages they are told in or the geographies they belong to. At JioHotstar, we firmly believe in this power of storytelling and are committed to giving impactful content the right platform and scale. We are very excited to bring the uncut version of Obsession through The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar to our Hindi-speaking viewers. Offering this globally acclaimed film in Hindi as well as English is another step in our journey to ensure languages do not limit access to great stories, helping it reach audiences across the country.” Why Varun and Kriti were chosen for the Hindi adaptation Speaking about the casting, Alok said the two actors were a natural fit for the project because of their versatility and popularity among different age groups. Their experience with the horror genre also played a part in the decision to bring them on board. He said, “Kriti and Varun bring a strong cross-generational appeal to the table. They have established themselves as versatile actors across genres. Their familiarity in the horror genre, combined with their ability to bring the right emotion and nuance to their characters, makes them a great fit for the Hindi version. We are excited to bring Obsession to Hindi-speaking audiences in voices that they know and connect with, only on JioHotstar.”

What is Obsession about? Bear Bailey (Michael Johnston) is a shy music store employee who has feelings for his co-worker Nikki (Inde Navarrette). While Nikki is confident and outgoing, Bear struggles to tell her how he feels. His chance encounter with a mysterious toy called the One Wish Willow at a crystal shop changes everything. The shop's cashier warns Bear that people who have bought the toy have not been happy with the results. He chooses to ignore the warning, snaps the willow and wishes for Nikki to love him more than anything in the world. His wish appears to come true almost immediately. Nikki falls for him, showers him with attention and soon becomes a constant presence in his life. But Bear's happiness does not last long. Her affection grows increasingly intense, and what began as the relationship he always wanted soon turns frightening. As Nikki's behaviour becomes violent and unpredictable, Bear realises he may have made a terrible mistake. Now, he must find a way to reverse his wish before the situation gets even worse.