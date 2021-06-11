Home / Cities / Pune News / Maharashtra deputy CM chides contractor for quality of work during inauguration
Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar. (Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra deputy CM chides contractor for quality of work during inauguration

During the inspection, deputy CM Ajit Pawar, flanked by Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta and other senior officials, expressed dissatisfaction about the work, and chided the contractor.
Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 10:44 PM IST

A contractor had to face rebuke from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for the quality of renovation work at the Pune police headquarters on Friday. Pawar inaugurated a renovated building at the police headquarters in Shivajinagar.

During the inspection, Pawar, flanked by Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta and other senior officials, expressed dissatisfaction about the work, and chided the contractor by pointing out mistakes and also questioned the quality of the material used. "I look minutely if I am called to inspect a work," Pawar was heard telling the police commissioner.

