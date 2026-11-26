Artificial intelligence (AI), drone technology, cybersecurity and semiconductors will feature in the latest round of skill training at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Maharashtra, as the state government expands its employment-oriented programme to equip young people with skills required by emerging industries. The Short-Term Employability Programme (STEP) has also been renamed the ‘Sant Rohidas Short-Term Employability Courses Programme,’ officials said. The third phase was launched by skill development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, with a training capacity of 26,520 seats across 884 batches in 346 ITIs and 56 government technical school centres. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) more

The third phase was launched by skill development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, with a training capacity of 26,520 seats across 884 batches in 346 ITIs and 56 government technical school centres. So far, 18,266 students have enrolled.

Besides conventional vocational trades, the programme will offer courses in drone technology, electric vehicles, solar energy, the Internet of Things (IoT), AI, cybersecurity, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and semiconductors.

“Merely holding an academic degree is no longer sufficient. Along with formal education, students need to develop and upgrade their skills to improve their employment and self-employment opportunities,” Lodha said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the programme on October 8, 2025. In the first phase, 414 ITIs and 122 government technical school centres were covered. A total of 1,766 batches were started, attracting 51,042 trainees, of whom 37,981 have completed their assessments.

In the second phase, 88 batches were approved using funds from district planning committees, with 1,844 trainees enrolling. Training in 59 batches has been completed.

For the third phase, 817 batches have been identified across 346 ITIs and another 67 across 56 government technical school centres. Training expenditure will be met through the DAKSH fund, with funds to be sought after trainee registration is completed.

Focus on women’s skill development

The programme also includes specialised short-term courses for women. In the first phase, 7,234 women received training through 260 batches. Courses included semiconductor technician, junior software developer and beauty therapist programmes.

Additional chief secretary Manisha Verma stressed the need to provide practical training from the beginning of each course. “Students should be given hands-on training with raw materials from the first day. ITI principals must ensure that there is no shortage of raw materials or facilities required for training,” she said.