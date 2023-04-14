627 cases of XBB1.16 Omicron sub-variant found in Maharashtra

At a time when the increase in Covid cases in India has sparked fears of a fresh wave, as many as 627 cases of the XBB1.16 Omicron recombinant sub-variant have been detected across 14 districts in Maharashtra, the state SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) data revealed on Friday. At 351, the highest number of infections have been reported in Pune district; followed by 86 in Nagpur; 35 in Kolhapur; and 29 in Thane, officials said. The XBB1.16 Omicron recombinant sub-variant – said to be behind the fresh spike in Covid cases in the state – is currently the most dominant strain in circulation in Pune, with 56% of Covid-19 samples from the district found to be of this sub-variant. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The XBB1.16 sub-variant was found in samples sent for genome sequencing by 14 districts of Maharashtra. While over 2,000 samples were sent for genome sequencing, the XBB1.16 sub-variant was found in 24 samples from Aurangabad; 23 samples from Mumbai; and 20 samples from Buldhana, among others.

During genome sequencing in Maharashtra, the XBB sub-lineage of SARS-CoV-2 called XBB.2.3 was found in 10% of the samples while the Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5 was found in less than 10% of the Covid-19 samples, said state INSACOG officials.

Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, head of the Microbiology department at BJMC and state coordinator for genome sequencing, said, that the XBB1.16 sub-variant was first detected in Pune in February before it was officially named globally. “Many people don’t get themselves tested for Covid-19 as most of the cases are mild symptomatic or asymptomatic. The challenge is to find out the precise number of Covid-19 infected cases in the state, and the virus strain in circulation with the exact infected numbers.”

Dr Karyakarte said that despite the XBB1.16 sub-variant being the dominant strain in circulation, the number of hospitalisations and severe Covid-19 cases along with deaths remains low which is a good sign. “It is clear that the new sub-variant is not as deadly as the Covid-19 Delta variant that likely wreaked havoc during India’s second wave. Following Covid-appropriate behaviour and taking booster shots will help combat the spread of the virus,” he said.

Meanwhile, health experts have raised concern about this sub-variant and want special attention to be given to it as the virus is mutating and evolving to escape the hybrid immunity developed by the people. The variant has also gained additional mutations in its nucleotide and amino acid changes and is referred to as ‘a variant under observation’ by the World Health Organisation (WHO).