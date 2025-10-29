Maharashtra SSC exam 2026 form submission deadline extended till November 10

Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has extended the deadline for submitting Class 10 (SSC) examination forms for the February–March 2026 session. Students can now submit their forms with a late fee from October 28 to November 10, 2025, the Board announced on Monday.

According to the official notification, regular students must submit their exam applications through their respective school principals using their UDISE Plus PEN ID. Repeaters, private candidates, students seeking grade improvement, those appearing for additional subjects, and ITI students applying under the Transfer of Credit scheme must complete the process online via the official website, www.mahahsscboard.in.

Exam fees must be paid through RTGS/NEFT between October 28 and November 14, while schools are required to submit the pre-list and payment challan to their respective divisional boards by November 17.

Before filling out forms, schools must ensure that their institution profiles are updated, including details of the institution, subjects offered, and teaching staff. After completing the forms, the pre-list must be verified, signed by students, and certified by the headmaster with the official school stamp.

The Board has clarified that fees should be paid only into the ICICI Bank virtual account through RTGS/NEFT. Schools must also verify that students’ applications display the statuses “Sent to Board” and “Paid” after payment.

Emphasising strict adherence to the schedule, Board Secretary Deepak Mali said that “no further extension will be granted beyond the specified dates.”

The SSC examination for the 2025–26 academic year will be conducted in February–March 2026 across the state. The Board has urged schools and students to complete all formalities within the stipulated timeframe to avoid last-minute issues.