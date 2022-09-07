Home / Cities / Pune News / Man strangles mother to death in Thane, tries to pass it off as suicide

Man strangles mother to death in Thane, tries to pass it off as suicide

pune news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 12:25 PM IST

The man allegedly strangulated his mother to death using a rope on Monday morning.

Representational Image (HT PHOTO)
Representational Image (HT PHOTO)
PTI |

A man allegedly strangulated his 50-year-old mother to death in Maharashtra's Thane district and tried to pass it off as a case of suicide, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday in Kalyan town and the 34-year-old accused, identified as Ravi Pumni, was arrested on Tuesday, inspector S G Gavali from Kolsewadi police station said.

The man, who worked at a factory in Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai, used to have frequent quarrels with his mother Saroja Pumni over domestic and monetary issues. The duo again had a fight on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, the official said.

The man allegedly strangulated his mother to death using a rope on Monday morning, he said. He later hung the victim from a ceiling fan with a cloth to pass it off as a case of suicide, the official said.

After the autopsy report indicated strangulation, the Kolsewadi police on Tuesday registered a case against the man on charges of murder and destruction of evidence based on a complaint by his father, he said. A probe is on into the case, the police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
thane district maharashtra
thane district maharashtra
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • In her letter, commission’s chairperson Renu Bhatia pointed out that after Phogat’s death, her daughter (Yashodhara) is the sole owner of her ancestral property. (HTPhoto)

    Women’s commission seeks security for Sonali Phogat’s daughter

    Nearly a fortnight after BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat's death in Goa, Haryana State Commission for Women on Tuesday wrote to director general of police, demanding security for Phogat's' 15-year-old daughter. In her letter, commission's chairperson Renu Bhatia said that after Phogat's death, her daughter (Yashodhara) is the sole owner of her ancestral property.

  • The incident took place in Bataikala village. (File image)

    Man beaten to death in Chhattisgarh over suspicion of stealing utensils: Police

    Four men allegedly killed a 26-year-old man over suspicion of stealing utensils in a village in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday. Inspector general of police, Surguja Range, Ajay Yadav said the incident took place in Bataikala village under Kansabel police station of Jashpur district on Monday evening. When Budhan returned, he found that four utensils were missing from his house, the police official said.

  • AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and DElhi CM will kick-off his two-day tour by launching AAP’s ‘Make India No. 1’ campaign, for which invitations have been extended to students, businessmen, and other organisations (HT PHOTO)

    With panchayat polls in the offing, Kejriwal to visit Haryana today

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's two-day visit to Hisar, which begins on Wednesday, is part of the Aam Aadmi Party ('s) determined bid to emerge as a strong alternative in Haryana. The Hisar visit of AAP's national convener comes ahead of the Panchayati Raj Institution polls, which will be followed by Zila Parishad elections, and a bypoll in the Adampur assembly segment, where the AAP will be fielding its candidate.

  • Delhi will ban the production and sale of firecrackers ahead of the country's peak pollution season. (Representative image)

    Delhi govt extends complete ban on firecrackers till Jan 1, 2023

    Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday announced that the ban on production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers will be extended till January 1 to contain the pollution during the festival season. Rai said that the ban has been also been extended to online sale of firecrackers. The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023.

  • The Kempegowda International Airport saw delays and diversions in some flights early on Monday morning.

    Flight operations at Bengaluru's Kempegowda airport return to normal

    As Bengaluru city's east and northern parts come to grips with inundated roads, uprooted trees, heavy traffic congestion and incessant rain, some daily life activities seem to be coming back to normalcy, including flight operations at the city's Kempegowda International Airport. News agency PTI reported that several flights at KIA were affected by torrential rain in the city on Sunday, with some being diverted to other cities, while some were delayed.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out