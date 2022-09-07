Man strangles mother to death in Thane, tries to pass it off as suicide
The man allegedly strangulated his mother to death using a rope on Monday morning.
A man allegedly strangulated his 50-year-old mother to death in Maharashtra's Thane district and tried to pass it off as a case of suicide, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Monday in Kalyan town and the 34-year-old accused, identified as Ravi Pumni, was arrested on Tuesday, inspector S G Gavali from Kolsewadi police station said.
The man, who worked at a factory in Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai, used to have frequent quarrels with his mother Saroja Pumni over domestic and monetary issues. The duo again had a fight on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, the official said.
The man allegedly strangulated his mother to death using a rope on Monday morning, he said. He later hung the victim from a ceiling fan with a cloth to pass it off as a case of suicide, the official said.
After the autopsy report indicated strangulation, the Kolsewadi police on Tuesday registered a case against the man on charges of murder and destruction of evidence based on a complaint by his father, he said. A probe is on into the case, the police said.
Women’s commission seeks security for Sonali Phogat’s daughter
Nearly a fortnight after BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat's death in Goa, Haryana State Commission for Women on Tuesday wrote to director general of police, demanding security for Phogat's' 15-year-old daughter. In her letter, commission's chairperson Renu Bhatia said that after Phogat's death, her daughter (Yashodhara) is the sole owner of her ancestral property.
Man beaten to death in Chhattisgarh over suspicion of stealing utensils: Police
Four men allegedly killed a 26-year-old man over suspicion of stealing utensils in a village in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday. Inspector general of police, Surguja Range, Ajay Yadav said the incident took place in Bataikala village under Kansabel police station of Jashpur district on Monday evening. When Budhan returned, he found that four utensils were missing from his house, the police official said.
With panchayat polls in the offing, Kejriwal to visit Haryana today
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's two-day visit to Hisar, which begins on Wednesday, is part of the Aam Aadmi Party ('s) determined bid to emerge as a strong alternative in Haryana. The Hisar visit of AAP's national convener comes ahead of the Panchayati Raj Institution polls, which will be followed by Zila Parishad elections, and a bypoll in the Adampur assembly segment, where the AAP will be fielding its candidate.
Delhi govt extends complete ban on firecrackers till Jan 1, 2023
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday announced that the ban on production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers will be extended till January 1 to contain the pollution during the festival season. Rai said that the ban has been also been extended to online sale of firecrackers. The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023.
Flight operations at Bengaluru's Kempegowda airport return to normal
As Bengaluru city's east and northern parts come to grips with inundated roads, uprooted trees, heavy traffic congestion and incessant rain, some daily life activities seem to be coming back to normalcy, including flight operations at the city's Kempegowda International Airport. News agency PTI reported that several flights at KIA were affected by torrential rain in the city on Sunday, with some being diverted to other cities, while some were delayed.
