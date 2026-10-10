Medical dept to expand nursing education in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra medical education department has approved the upgradation of eight government General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) diploma colleges into Bachelor of Science (BSc) nursing colleges, doubling the intake capacity of five existing BSc nursing colleges and setting up 10 new government BSc nursing colleges. The decision was approved on October 9. The eight GNM colleges at GT Hospital and St George’s Hospital in Mumbai, Dhule, Solapur, Ambajogai, Akola, Nagpur and Sangli will be upgraded to BSc Nursing colleges, each with an annual intake capacity of 100 students. Each college will receive ₹7 crore under a centrally sponsored scheme. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The decision, taken following directions from chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, aims to increase the availability of trained nurses to meet the growing demand for healthcare professionals across government and private healthcare institutions.

The eight GNM colleges at GT Hospital and St George’s Hospital in Mumbai, Dhule, Solapur, Ambajogai, Akola, Nagpur and Sangli will be upgraded to BSc Nursing colleges, each with an annual intake capacity of 100 students. Each college will receive ₹7 crore under a centrally sponsored scheme.

The department has also approved an increase in the intake capacity of five existing government BSc Nursing colleges in Mumbai, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune and Nanded from 50 to 100 students.

In addition, 10 new government BSc Nursing colleges, each with an annual intake capacity of 100 students, will be established in Chandrapur, Sindhudurg, Yavatmal, Alibag in Raigad district, Ratnagiri, Amravati, Dharashiv and Gadchiroli.

The three initiatives have been approved at a total cost of ₹558.71 crore. Of this, ₹491.91 crore will be provided through the state budget, excluding the central government’s contribution. The expenditure will be incurred in phases over four years.

The medical education department has also approved an expenditure of around ₹12.58 crore for one year towards upgrading GNM colleges, increasing the intake capacity of existing institutions and establishing new colleges.

Maharashtra currently has 2,17,640 registered nurses. The expansion is expected to increase the availability of trained nursing professionals across the state, particularly in rural and remote areas, and strengthen healthcare delivery by improving access to qualified nursing staff.