Minor girl dies by suicide after being refused marriage 

In a shocking incident, a minor girl allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday after being mentally distressed in Phursungi, Pune district. As per the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother at Phursungi Police Station on Tuesday, the victim and the accused, both minors, had been in a relationship since 2020, during which they were also allegedly physically involved. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother at Phursungi Police Station on Tuesday, the victim and the accused, both minors, had been in a relationship since 2020, during which they were also allegedly physically involved. Over the past few months, the girl had been repeatedly urging the boy to marry her, but he allegedly kept avoiding the matter.

During one such argument, the accused is said to have insulted the girl using casteist language, stating he cannot marry her as she belongs to a lower caste. Following this, the girl reportedly fell into depression and ended her life by hanging herself at her residence, police said.

According to police officials, a case has been registered under the Atrocities Act as well as the Juvenile Justice Act. Since the accused is a minor, the proceedings will be carried out in a special juvenile court.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com