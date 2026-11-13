MNGL raises PNG rates by ₹1.50 in PMC, PCMC

Pune: Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) prices in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have been increased by ₹1.50 per Standard Cubic Metre (SCM), with the revised rate of ₹51.75 per SCM coming into effect from midnight of November 12 and 13, MNGL (India) Limited announced on Thursday. The revised CNG rate will come into effect from midnight on Friday, November 13, 2026, with CNG prices rising from ₹97.75 per kg to ₹99 per kg. (Hindustan Times)

The company has also increased the retail price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Nashik and Dhule districts by ₹1.25 per kg, taking the revised price to ₹99.75 per kg from midnight.

The price revision was necessitated by an increase in gas input costs and higher import costs for Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG), which is increasingly required to meet the growing proportion of imported natural gas in the overall gas supply mix, officials said.

MNGL has also increased the retail price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas by ₹1.25 per kg. The revised rate will come into effect from midnight on Friday, November 13, 2026, with CNG prices rising from ₹97.75 per kg to ₹99 per kg. The hike is expected to affect thousands of CNG vehicle owners across Pune and the Pimpri-Chinchwad region.