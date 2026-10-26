MPSC cancels recruitment advert for assistant language director posts

PUNE: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has cancelled its recruitment advertisement for two posts of assistant language director (Translation and Terminology), Group-B, in the Directorate of Languages, citing proposed changes to the eligibility criteria and service recruitment rules. Screenshot

The Commission said the decision followed a request from the state government’s Marathi Language Department, which is in the process of amending the recruitment rules for the posts. The advertisement was published on September 7, 2026.

The proposed amendments include removing the requirement of Sanskrit as a subject and providing age-limit relaxation to employees already serving in government departments. Citing amendments to the existing rules, the department requested the Commission to cancel the advertisement.

“The advertisement published by the Commission on September 7, 2026, for the Assistant Language Director (Translation and Terminology), Group-B cadre, is hereby cancelled,” the MPSC stated in its press release, asking the candidates concerned to take note of the decision.

A fresh advertisement may be issued after the revised recruitment rules are finalised, although the Commission has not specified a timeline for restarting the recruitment process.

The development comes amid several recent developments concerning MPSC examinations and recruitment. The Commission had earlier cancelled the Drug Inspector examination following allegations of a question-paper leak.

However, the cancellation of the assistant language director advertisement was taken at the request of the Marathi Language Department to facilitate changes to the eligibility criteria,