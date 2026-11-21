MSRTC deploys 1,000 extra buses for Pandharpur pilgrimage
Extra services will operate from the Chandrabhaga bus stand to various destinations. Senior citizens are eligible for free travel under the Amrut scheme, while women and senior citizens aged 65 to 75 can avail themselves of a 50% fare concession.
Pune: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has kept around 1,000 additional buses ready for the Kartiki Ekadashi pilgrimage to Pandharpur on November 21, anticipating lakhs of devotees from across the country. The banks of the Chandrabhaga river witness a large gathering of devotees during the occasion.
Extra services will operate from the Chandrabhaga bus stand to various destinations. Senior citizens are eligible for free travel under the Amrut scheme, while women and senior citizens aged 65 to 75 can avail themselves of a 50% fare concession.
Pratap Sarnaik, transport minister and MSRTC chairman, said, “Our priority is to ensure that every devotee gets a safe, comfortable and reliable travel experience.” He urged pilgrims to use public transport and avail themselves of the concessions.
Dheeraj Bengrut is a Principal Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Pune, with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He covers transport, infrastructure, urban development and civic governance, with a focus on public policy and citizen-centric issues. His reporting spans railways, aviation, roads, public transport and major infrastructure projects across Maharashtra.