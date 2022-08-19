No water supply in Pune city on August 25
There will be no water supply across the city on Thursday (August 25) as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will carry out electrical and civil related works at various locations.
Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC water department, said, “PMC has planned meter installation, maintenance and water supply line connection works at many areas, including Parvati and Cantonment water treatment plants.”
Areas getting water supply from Bhama Askhed dam will not be affected on Thursday.
Egged! Congress' Karnataka youth wing to send eggs to ministers as protest
After an egg was thrown at former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah's convoy - while he was visiting Kodagu district - the Congress's youth wing has said it plans to organise a statewide protest against 'insulting acts' by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The party's youth wing president Mohammad Harris Nalapad said the plan was to send eggs to all ministers to register their disapproval.
Kaushambi acid attack: Mastermind, 6 others nabbed for injuring woman bank manager
Seven more people, allegedly involved in the acid attack on a woman bank manager in Charwa area of Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on August 8, were nabbed by the district police on Thursday. SP Kaushambi Hemraj Meena said among those arrested is a business correspondent named Ramchandra Pasi from the Sayd Sarawan branch of the national bank, where the woman manager too worked.
Prashant Kishor launches online poll on new Bihar govt headed by CM Nitish Kumar
Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor on Friday sought a feedback from Twitterati on the latest term in office of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with whom Kishor has had a long collaboration. “This is the sixth experiment (prayog) by Nitish Kumar in the last 10 years towards government formation. Do you think, this time, the people of Bihar stand to benefit?” , asked Kishor.
‘Sanctioned by CM’: BJP stings Nitish Kumar over Tej Pratap Yadav’s meeting row
Four days into the job, Bihar environment minister Tej Pratap Yadav landed into his first controversy on Friday after the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party red-flagged the presence of his brother-in-law Shailesh Kumar at an official review meeting. BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi promptly aimed at chief minister Nitish Kumar, who dumped the BJP and formed the government in a coalition with seven parties including the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
Assam: Two arrested for impersonating CBI officers and allegedly extorting money
Two persons were arrested on Friday in Assam's Karimganj district for allegedly extorting money by impersonating as CBI officers. Police arrested one of them based on an audio recording they received from a complainant and the other person was held after the officials laid a trap. The arrested persons, Rashid Ahmed (35) and Dilowar Hussain (30) are both residents of Karimganj district. A case has been registered at Ratabari police station.
