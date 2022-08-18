Of 108 trauma centres planned in Maha in 2013, only 63 are running

The Maharashtra government’s project to build 108 trauma care centres across the state and national highways to reduce accidental deaths is yet to near completion after nine years.

The project was started in 2013 to build trauma care centres and, nine years later, only 63 are running, 15 is facing construction delays and 30 remains on paper.

Experts underline that chances of saving patients with a life-threatening injury or a life-threatening medical condition or minimising the resulting disabilities are more if the person is shifted to a health care institution within the first hour called “Golden Hour”. The accidental death of Shiv Sangram leader Vinayak Mete and his party workers alleging late response from highway authorities has again highlighted the importance of trauma care centres.

Newly appointed health minister Tanaji Sawant said construction of some trauma care centres are stuck due to availability of land. The state government has received a proposal to appoint two orthopaedics and two anaesthesiologists in each trauma care centre along with 33 other staff.

Sawant said since 1997 till date, the state health department has approved 108 trauma care centres.

“We had appointed a technical committee to consult/suggest state government about these centres as per the directive principles given by the central government. We accepted the panel report on September 18, 2020 and have been taking steps to improve the facility,” Samant said, adding the state health commissionerate had submitted an updated plan to the state government on December 29, 2021.

“The state has sought more details from the commissionerate,” he said.

The centre can provide surgical and critical care services, has minor operation theatres, recovery rooms, a general ward, waiting rooms, a pantry, attached toilets and bathrooms in each room, a pharmacy, and staff and doctors’ cabins. It should conduct initial evaluation, stabilise accident victims, provide diagnostic services, and be a base hospital close at hand for patients who need specialised care.

As per data shared by the state highway police, since 2013 to June 2022, Maharashtra has witnessed 404,750 accidents.