Parents anxious over FYJC admission after board exam cancellation

Due to the increasing number of Covid cases in the state and a fear of infection to students, the state government cancelled Class 10 board examinations, however, parents, teachers now fear a complex admission process for first-year junior college (FYJC).

“The decision taken by the state government to cancel Class 10 board exams is appreciated, looking at the safety of students but at the same time assessment of their marks and further admission process also needs to be checked. It is necessary to make a proper system for FYJC admissions for this batch, or else there would be lot of issues in their career,” said Harishchandra Gaikwad, president of Pune district principals’ association.

“In the last one year, no internal assessment of students was done in any of the schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic and so we cannot give proper marks for Class 10 students. While cancelling the board exams, what was the policy decided and its impact on future Class 11 admissions was taken into consideration or not? All this needs to be scrutinised and then further important decision of Class 11 admissions should be taken,” said Avinash Takwale, principal of Poona Night school.

Umesh Chavan whose daughter is in Class 10 said, “We are happy that the state government considered safety of students first and took a decision to cancel the board examination. However, if my daughter gets less marks in the internal assessment from school which will impact her college admissions, then who will be responsible for it? There are lot of unanswered questions and confusion amongst students and parents.”

Bandopant Bhuyar, state president of coaching classes teachers federation said, “The decision taken by the state government to cancel the board exams of Class 10 is completely wrong and it is going to have a long-lasting impact on students’ career. Not only for further Class 11 admissions, but at every step of their career when they will be marked Covid passed on their passing certificates. If the board exams for Class 12 can be conducted, then Class 10 can also be held.”