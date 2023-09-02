Rains lash Pune as monsoon begins partial revival in state

As the monsoon began its partial revival over the state, local weather conditions in the form of Cumulonimbus (Cb) cloud development brought moderate widespread rains to the city as well as the adjoining areas on Saturday. Rains reported in several parts of Pune on Saturday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Some areas in Pune received over 50 mm of rainfall, while ghat areas have received nearly 100 mm of rainfall in the isolated areas.

An official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the rainfall along with thunder activities are expected to continue for the next two to three days and the rain intensity will be from light to moderate rains in isolated places.

The partial revival of the monsoon in the state has resulted in local weather instability over the city and the district. After a month-long break in August, the city has received good rains starting from midnight on Friday till afternoon on Saturday.

A Cumulonimbus cloud was developed over the city on Friday resulting in rainfall and thunder activities, said IMD officials. Although the thunder activities were not much significant however the rainfall was intense with little break.

Shivajinagar, which is representative of Pune, recorded 7.9 mm of rainfall, Lohegaon 17.6mm, Chinchwad 12.0mm and Magarpatta 14.0mm of rainfall till 5:30pm.

On Saturday morning, the city received widespread intense rains affecting the areas including Baner, Pashan, Kothrud, Katraj, Satara road and Sinhgad road areas, Hadapsar, Kondhawa, Lohegaon, Yerawada, and Shivajinagar.

Lohegaon and Hadapsar have reported higher rainfall compared to other parts of the city.

According to IMD, there would be a partial revival of monsoon from September 3 and it would continue for the next five days.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting division, IMD, Pune, said, “The city has reported heavy rains. It is mainly due to the contribution of local-level instability that resulted in the formation of the Cb clouds.”

“It is the beginning of partial monsoon revival in the state, and the situation is likely to continue in the next two to three days as the Bay of Bengal branch is expected to strengthen from September 3 onward,” he said.

Since Friday the rainfall activities have increased in ghat areas too, and with the formation of the Cb cloud, the rainfall has been intense in the city areas as well. It especially affected the east and southeast parts of the city.

This year, Chinchwad recorded unusual rainfall for the second time on September 2, earlier on May 29 the area recorded 48mm rainfall. The main reason for this is said to be the formation of Cb clouds, where rainfall activities are intense.

Shivajinagar recorded the 2nd highest 24-hour rainfall on September 2, the highest rainfall was recorded on July 1 at 20 mm.

As per the IMD data, currently, multiple systems are activated over the country, a cyclonic circulation lies over the Northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and extends up to the middle tropospheric level.

A trough runs from Vidarbha to south interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation lies over north Interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric levels.

A cyclonic circulation lies over the Comorin area and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.

A cyclonic circulation lies over north interior Tamil Nadu in middle tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal around 3rd September 2023.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same area during the subsequent 48 hours.

