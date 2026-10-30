PMC blacklists contractor after man, 69, falls into open trench, dies

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday blacklisted a contractor, barring him from undertaking future civic works across all departments following the death of a 69-year-old man who fell into an open trench dug for a drainage line near Chitra theatre on October 17. According to a PMC order dated October 29, the accident occurred due to the contractor’s negligence while carrying out the work. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The action was taken against Shubham Ashok Khatode, who was executing sewer line work under a civic contract. Khatode had been awarded the contract to replace old, deteriorated and undersized sewer lines with pipelines of larger diameter under the Kalyani Nagar Sewerage District (SD-12) master plan.

The project covers several stretches including Devkar Chowk to Rajiv Gandhi Nagar and the Air Force compound wall; CCD Chowk to Konark Nagar; and areas around Sakore Nagar, Mother Teresa Nagar and Yerawada. The tender was issued through the PMC’s drainage maintenance and repair department.

According to a PMC order dated October 29, the accident occurred due to the contractor’s negligence while carrying out the work. The victim, Pradeep Laxman Pardeshi, a laundry business-owner from Yerawada and a resident of Kharadi, was walking towards the market when he fell into a 10 to 15-foot-deep ditch near Chitra Chowk, sustaining grievous injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident raised concerns over safety arrangements at the excavation site and prompted demands for strict action against those responsible. The civic administration subsequently issued a show-cause notice to the contractor and heard his explanation. However, his response was found unsatisfactory following which, municipal commissioner Naval Kishor Ram ordered that he be blacklisted.

Vishal Haribhakt, superintending engineer in the PMC’s drainage department, said that the ban will apply to all civic departments. “The ban applies to future work across all PMC departments, including roads, buildings, drainage and water supply. All department heads have been directed to take note of the order,” he said.

The civic body has directed all concerned department heads to ensure that the said contractor is not awarded any further work.