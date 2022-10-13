PMC, NHAI form vigilance teams to keep highways, service roads clean

In a bid to keep national and state highways and service roads clean, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) have jointly constituted vigilance teams to prevent the dumping of garbage around highways and service roads. Officials from the PMC and NHAI held a meeting wherein it was decided that the PMC would help the NHAI in keeping the highways and service roads clean. The PMC has also appealed to citizens not to throw garbage around highways and service roads.

PMC solid waste management department head, Asha Raut, said, “There are many complaints about garbage piling up around the highways and service roads passing through the city. We have formed ward-level teams to carry out regular cleaning of the piled-up garbage.”

“We have formed vigilance teams that are monitoring garbage-dumping around the highways. Our teams have filed 94 cases so far and collected Rs65,490 in fines. We have requested the NHAI to install CCTV cameras at select spots where the citizens are mainly throwing garbage,” Raut said.

Many highways including Pune-Bangalore, Pune-Ahmednagar, Pune-Solapur pass through the city.