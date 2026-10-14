PMC targets ₹10 crore recovery from 440 property owners over bounced cheques

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) aims to recover ₹10 crore in property tax dues from 440 property owners whose cheques bounced. Divate directed officials to submit all pending case files and related documents to the legal department within four days. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Additional Municipal Commissioner Omprakash Divate (Special) reviewed the cases in a meeting on Tuesday, and directed the tax and legal departments to expedite recovery and initiate legal proceedings, civic officials said on Wednesday.

Since April 1, 2026, the civic body received 2,150 cheques worth ₹18 crore towards property tax that banks returned unpaid. Following legal notices, some property owners cleared their dues. However, around 440 owners have yet to pay, leaving nearly ₹10 crore outstanding, PMC officials said.

Divate directed officials to submit all pending case files and related documents to the legal department within four days. Delays in submitting these records prevented legal action in some cases. In certain matters, the statutory period for initiating proceedings under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, had already expired. In such cases, officials were told to examine alternative civil or legal remedies to recover the dues.

The civic administration also proposes charging the property owner ₹5,000 as administrative costs for each bounced cheque. The tax department has been asked to verify the relevant legal provisions and submit a proposal for approval, including whether the amount can be shown separately in the property tax bill for the following year.