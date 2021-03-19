PMC to appoint agency to check illegal underground cables

Pune: Following public complaints about unauthorised laying of underground optical fibre, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to appoint an agency to probe and fine offenders.

PMC had sanctioned a trenching policy in the city to streamline the process of laying underground pipelines or cables and avoid occurrence of faults, requiring excavation for carrying out repairs and bringing the excavated surface back to its original status. The move will also keep a check on unauthorised or illegal laying of cables or digging in the city.

However, the civic administration has received complaints from residents of private telecom companies flouting the trenching policy. The step to fine offenders will also boost their revenue, a civic official said.

Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner, said, “The appointed agency will survey the areas mentioned in complaints. We have completed procedures of tenders. The agency will use direct and indirect methods to find out legal and illegal underground cables in the city. In the direct method, it will use modern technology to find underground cables and use telecom companies’ data and PMC permission. We will give an initial six-month period to the agency after receiving work from the agency. We will continue the period up to three years based on requisite condition and policy.”

According to Khemnar, PMC will also provide monetary assistance to experts who will help in finding illegal underground cables. “As per the trenching policy, there is a provision of three-time penalty,” he said.

Lalit Bode, executive engineer of road department, said, “As per the demand of telecom companies, we will scrutinise applications and charge ₹10,155 per running metre. At present, we check maps and drawings submitted by agencies and visit the site to crosscheck the permitted cables and actual laid cables. There is no third-party checking. Since last two years, the corporation has not given permission to any company. Right now, the PMC road department has given around 150 kilometre of permission to telecom companies to lay underground cables.”

Bode said, “Residents calls and register complaints to the road department late at night. We send an engineer next day to check it. We will impose a fine on the company and if they refuse to pay, we will seize the cables.”

Meanwhile, two years ago, PMC had received complaints from residents of illegal laying of cables in Kharadi, Shankarshet road, Baner, Balewadi and Aundh areas.