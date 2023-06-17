PMC to crack down on commercial property tax defaulters

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a drive to identify properties that are residential on record but are being used for commercial purposes. To identify such properties, the civic body has sought data from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). PMC has launched a drive to identify properties that are residential on record but are being used for commercial purposes. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to PMC records, 1.60 lakh properties have been registered as commercial properties and are paying taxes accordingly. However, the civic body found 2.75 lakh property owners have commercial electric metres as per MSEDCL data.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “Property tax is one of the most important sources of income for the civic body and we are taking all efforts to increase our revenue. To increase the tax collection and conduct physical cross-verification of properties, additional staff had been deputed in the property tax department.”

Kumar said, “We are in the process of cross-verifying the data and will impose taxes accordingly.”

PMC has so far collected ₹200 crore property tax this year. As the tax collection started late due to the 40 per cent concession scheme, the civic body is expecting that more citizens will come forward to pay the tax bills in the next month (July) to take the benefit of the 5 and 10 per cent tax rebate scheme.