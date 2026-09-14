PMC to upgrade nine civic hospitals

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to upgrade nine civic hospitals with modern medical facilities, including modular operation theatres (OTs), intensive care units (ICUs) and neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to improve treatment and reduce referrals to private and tertiary-care hospitals. The PMC will also recruit 38 specialist doctors on a contractual basis across seven categories under its Health Department. (FahVecStudio - stock.adobe.com)

The facilities include Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Bopodi, Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Yerawada, Kamala Nehru Hospital in Mangalwar Peth and maternity hospitals in Balajinagar, Bhavani Peth, Mithganj Chowk, Kothrud, Mundhwa and Bopodi.

The PMC will also recruit 38 specialist doctors on a contractual basis across seven categories under its Health Department. The posts include gynaecologists, paediatricians, neonatologists, physicians, intensivists, dermatologists and radiologists, said PMC Additional Municipal Commissioner (General) Pavneet Kaur.

The proposed upgrades include modular OTs equipped with modern surgical equipment and improved infection-control measures, modern HVAC systems, upgraded labour rooms, improved facilities for women and an Advanced Integrated Ward Management System. Officials said the HVAC systems will improve ventilation and temperature control in critical areas.

The plan also seeks to strengthen maternity services by providing modern labour rooms and improved facilities for women.

At the late Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Bopodi, a 10-bed ICU will be established with critical-care equipment.

A 10-bed NICU is also planned at Kamala Nehru Hospital. It will be equipped with 10 neonatal ventilators and 10 CPAP machines to provide respiratory support to critically ill and premature newborns. The facility is expected to reduce referrals and ease the burden on tertiary-care hospitals.

The civic body will also introduce an Advanced Integrated Ward Management System to streamline administrative and medical processes.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health chief of the PMC, said the upgrades would strengthen civic hospitals’ capacity to provide specialised and critical care. “The proposed NICU and ICU facilities are expected to be particularly important for patients who require immediate and specialised care. The civic body will appoint as many as 38 specialised doctors on a contract basis for these facilities,” he said.