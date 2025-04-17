Police bust interstate robbery gang, 9 arrested

Khadki police have arrested nine persons who were allegedly preparing to carry out an armed robbery in Pune. Some accused were part of the notorious Nonia gang operating from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Based on a tip-off received during the police bandobast on Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 of suspects planning to target a petrol pump on the old Pune-Mumbai highway in Wakdewadi, police laid a trap and arrested six while three accomplices escaped. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Based on a tip-off received during the police bandobast on Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 of suspects planning to target a petrol pump on the old Pune-Mumbai highway in Wakdewadi, police laid a trap and arrested six while three accomplices escaped. They were nabbed from Wagholi area on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek Rajkumar Mahato, Dinesh Rajkumar Noniya, Ujir Salim Sheikh and Kunal Ratan Mahato from Katihar in Bihar; Rohankumar Viloprasad Chaurasiya and Sachin Sukhdev Kumar from Sahibganj in Jharkhand; Rajesh Dharmapal Norniya from Vardhaman in West Bengal; and Amir Noor Sheikh and Sumit Munna Mahatokumar from Jharkhand. Accused are between the age of 18-20 and police suspect that they might have crimnal record as juveniles. Police recovered 30 mobile phones worth ₹8 lakh from their possession.

Dilip Fhulpagare, senior inspector, Khadki Police Station, said, “A case has been filed against them under relevant sections.”

Sub-inspector Digvijay Chaughule said, “Accused were mainly involved in mobile theft and robbery cases across states.” They used to stay on the outskirts of the city and target areas during festivals.

Khadki Police Station has filed a case Sections 310(4)(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 4, 25 and 37(1), 135 of the Mumbai Police Act.