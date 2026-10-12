Police deny custodial assault in Lohegaon man’s death

Pune police have denied allegations of custodial assault in the death of Akash Gehlot, 31, of Lohegaon, who died while undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital on October 9. Police said the inquest panchnama and postmortem examination revealed no external injuries. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The denial follows a complaint filed by his mother, Geeta Gehlot, on October 10, alleging that police personnel beat him at Lohegaon police station.

Police said the inquest panchnama and postmortem examination revealed no external injuries. Medical records from Sassoon General Hospital mentioned a throat infection and elevated blood sugar levels. The final postmortem report is awaited, and further legal procedures are underway.

According to Abhinash Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 7), Akash visited the police station following a dispute between neighbours and members of their housing society. Police registered non-cognisable (NC) complaints against society members on October 3. As the complaints were non-cognisable, police said there was no question of detaining or arresting those involved.

A police statement said the parties returned to the station on October 5 to file complaints against each other and record their statements. CCTV cameras captured their movements, and family members and other members of society were present at the station, it added.

Police said the postmortem examination was videographed and conducted in the presence of Gehlot’s relatives.

Commenting on the development, Manisha Patil, senior police inspector, said, “The final postmortem report is yet to be received. The cause of death and the circumstances surrounding it will need to be assessed in light of the final medical findings and the ongoing legal process.”