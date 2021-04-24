PPCR arranges 250 ventilators, 4,000 oxygen concentrators from Singapore

PUNE As the demand for oxygen and ventilators have skyrocketed in Pune and the rest of the country amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Pune Platform for Covid-19 Response (PPCR), anchored at Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) has arranged for procurement and donation of 250 ventilators and 4,000 oxygen concentrators for worst affected areas and hotspots of the country.

The equipment has been arranged from Singapore to India under ‘Mission Vayu’.

In a press release, PPCR said, “We have placed the order for 250 ventilators and 4,000 oxygen concentrator units, and the first consignment is expected to arrive in India from Singapore tomorrow (April 25).”

In the past three days, PPCR has raised ₹12 crore to set up 12 oxygen generator plants, that are now being set up at multiple government and private hospitals. “With a combined capacity of generating 12 tonnes of oxygen a day, these oxygen plants will help save hundreds of lives in coming days,” said MCCIA office bearers.

PPCR comprises more than 250 private and government hospitals, over ten government offices and around 150 private and non-profit sector members.

“These oxygen concentrators and ventilators will be donated to hospitals and institutions for charitable purposes and cannot be resold for commercial purposes,” said PPCR.

On Saturday, after the Centre waived customs duty on import of the various items related to oxygen and oxygen related equipment, MCCIA president Sudhir Mehta tweeted: “Thanks to @narendramodi ji and @PiyushGoyal ji for agreeing to our request to waive customs duty on oxygen and oxygen related items. This will help to further support our COVID Mission Vayu @ppcr_pune” (sic)