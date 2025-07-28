Pune Airport awaits nod for automated vehicle penalty system

Pune: In light of the significant rise in the number of private vehicles ferrying passengers to and from the Pune International Airport, the airport authorities have proposed the implementation of an advanced Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system to monitor and penalise the vehicles that halt for extended periods. The system would automatically detect vehicles overstaying in restricted zones and issue fines accordingly. Pune, India - October 5, 2017: Airport pune at Lohegaon in Pune, India, on Thursday, October 5, 2017. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The proposal was sent to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) two to three months back, according to a Pune airport official. However, as the necessary approval has not yet come, the airport continues to rely on manual enforcement methods, which have proven to be inadequate in tackling the issue.

With passenger traffic increasing, travellers usually prefer to use private cars or app-based cabs for timely and hassle-free commutes. According to AAI regulations, there is a defined time limit for private vehicles to remain in the terminal area, and if a vehicle remains beyond the allotted time, it is subject to penal action.

To enforce these rules, the Pune airport authorities have deployed a small team of four to five personnel, which is not adequate to manage the traffic inflow. Many private vehicles which are parked for long durations go unchecked, contributing to congestion and operational challenges.

To address this problem, the proposal to implement the ANPR-based automated system was submitted to AAI by the Pune airport authorities. Pune Airport director Santosh Dhoke said, “The proposal for implementing ANPR has been submitted to the AAI, but approval is still pending. In the meantime, the airport continues to rely on limited manpower for carrying out penalty actions, which falls short of effectively managing the situation caused by prolonged parking of private vehicles near the terminal.”

As the airport continues to rely on the manual penalty system, officials attempt to identify and act against vehicles violating the time limits. However, enforcement is often met with resistance. Staff report that drivers frequently argue or refuse to comply when asked to vacate the area. These interactions have at times escalated into verbal altercations, further complicating the enforcement process.

According to the updated airport regulations issued in June 2025, private vehicles are allowed a grace period of 15 minutes within the terminal area. Any vehicle exceeding this time is liable to pay a fine of ₹500, which would be collected through the automated ANPR system once operational. Until now, due to the lack of approval of the new system, fines are being collected manually by the enforcement staff.

Historically, the fine structure has evolved over time. In 2016, a fee of ₹85 was imposed for vehicles halting more than seven minutes. In 2019, the allowed duration was reduced to three minutes, with a penalty of ₹340. The current proposal aims to introduce a more streamlined and technology-driven approach through the ANPR.