Pune Airport handles record 144 metric tonnes of cargo in 24 hrs

PUNE: In a significant milestone for Pune’s aviation sector, Pune Airport has set a new record by handling an unprecedented 144 metric tonnes of cargo within a span of 24 hours. This achievement underscores the airport’s growing role as a crucial hub for air freight in the region. Pune Airport has set new record by handling 144 metric tonnes of cargo in 24 hours. (HT FILE)

As per the information shared by the airport authorities, the airport managed an inbound cargo volume of 72.73 metric tonnes and an outbound cargo volume of 71.24 metric tonnes, totalling 144 metric tonnes between 6 am on June 3 and 6 am on June 4, 2025. This surpasses previous records and highlights the increasing demand for air cargo services in Pune.

The surge in cargo traffic is attributed to the city’s expanding industrial base and the rising need for efficient logistics solutions. Local businesses and exporters are increasingly relying on air freight to connect with global markets, facilitating faster delivery times and improved supply chain efficiency.

Pune Airport’s enhanced cargo handling capabilities are a result of ongoing infrastructure developments and strategic initiatives aimed at boosting operational efficiency. The airport’s management has expressed confidence that this upward trend in cargo movement will continue, further solidifying Pune’s position as a key player in India’s air freight landscape.

This record-setting performance not only reflects the airport’s operational excellence but also signifies Pune’s growing prominence in the national and international trade corridors. As the city continues to evolve as an economic powerhouse, the airport’s role in supporting commerce and industry is set to become even more pivotal.

Meanwhile, Pune Airport has also announced the inauguration of the Elysian International executive lounge in the international security hold area of the New Integrated Terminal Building. Minister of state for civil aviation and cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, inaugurated the lounge, marking a pivotal step in elevating the passenger experience for international travellers at Pune Airport.

Santosh Dhoke, Pune Airport director, said, “Located in the international security hold area, the lounge seamlessly blends modern elegance with functionality, featuring plush seating, a curated gourmet dining menu, and exclusive services tailored to international passengers. The lounge’s serene ambiance and contemporary design create an ideal environment for relaxation or productivity before international flights.”

“This state-of-the-art lounge underscores the Airports Authority of India’s (AAI’s) commitment to positioning Pune Airport as a world-class aviation hub. Complementing the existing domestic lounge, the Elysian International executive lounge enhances Pune’s reputation as a dynamic economic and cultural centre, catering to over 10 million passengers annually,” Dhoke said.