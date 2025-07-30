Pune Airport improves in global rankings for passenger services: ACI-ASQ Survey

Pune: The passenger service quality at Pune International Airport has shown notable improvement, according to a recent survey conducted jointly by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Airport Council International’s Airport Service Quality (ACI-ASQ) programme. The quarterly survey, which assessed services from April to June, has ranked Pune Airport at 57th position globally, a rise from the 59th spot it held during the January-March quarter. Pune, India - August 15, 2020: Pune airport illuminated with saffron, white and green lights on the occasion of Independence Day in Pune, India, on Saturday, August 15, 2020. (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

The ASQ survey, which was published online on Monday, evaluates the quality of 31 passenger-centric services across airports worldwide, based on feedback collected directly from travellers. At Pune Airport, this includes regular audits and input from passengers regarding services, amenities and infrastructure. The survey considers a variety of criteria such as the condition and cleanliness of restrooms, hygiene standards, availability and quality of food and beverage outlets, retail shopping options, staff behaviour, security procedures, access and entry issues, flight services, response time to complaints, and other passenger support services.

The report noted that the opening of the new terminal has resulted in a significant increase in flight operations, catering to both domestic and international travellers. This has elevated Pune Airport’s status among India’s busiest airports, and enhanced services benefiting the growing number of passengers.

To maintain and improve these service standards, several measures have been initiated. Pune Airport director Santosh Dhoke said, “We have begun implementing various strategies to provide high-quality services to passengers. Regular meetings are held with staff across all departments to review and improve service quality. Special attention is given during peak hours or in case of flight delays, and airline staff are instructed to ensure that waiting passengers receive proper assistance.”

Ananya Mehta, a frequent flyer, said that she has been flying through Pune Airport regularly for the past five years, and the difference in the last few months has been remarkable. “The new terminal is more spacious, the signage is clearer, and the overall cleanliness has improved a lot. Even the staff seem more responsive and courteous. On my last trip, there was a slight flight delay, but the airline staff at the waiting area were proactive in providing updates and refreshments, which wasn’t the case earlier. It definitely feels more like a world-class airport now,” she said.