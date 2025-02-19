Pune airport’s ASQ rating sees improvement

Pune International Airport’s global Airport Service Quality (ASQ) climbs with an increase from 4.84 to 4.91 for Q4 2024, marking a 0.07-point improvement over the previous quarter (Q3). The airport’s ranking has risen from 74th in Q3 2024 to 67th in Q4 2024. The airport has improved its position in the global assessment of passenger satisfaction. The ASQ survey serves as an internationally recognised benchmark for measuring customer satisfaction. (HT PHOTO)

The rating highlights the airport’s facilities for passengers and operational efficiency, with the successful operation of the new integrated terminal building and comprehensive upgrades.

The ASQ survey serves as an internationally recognised benchmark for measuring customer satisfaction. The survey, conducted by the Airports Council International (ACI), evaluates passenger satisfaction across various touchpoints, such as check-in, security, amenities, and overall airport experience. The latest rating not only surpasses Pune airport’s memorandum of understanding (MoU) target for an “excellent” rating by 0.23 points but also outshines the global ASQ average of 4.32 for Q4 2024.

“Pune International Airport’s performance in the ASQ survey extends beyond the numerical rating; its ranking has seen a significant leap, improving from 74th place in Q3 2024 to 67th place in Q4 2024. This 7-place jump reflects the airport’s strong commitment to service excellence and its effective strategies in boosting passenger satisfaction. By surpassing both national and global benchmarks, Pune airport is establishing itself as a competitive leader in the international aviation industry,” said Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune International Airport.

Meanwhile, Pune airport ranks as the ninth busiest in India and third busiest operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).