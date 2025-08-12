Pune Airport to get record 235 slots in winter schedule

The winter schedule for Pune Airport is set to be implemented in the last week of October, bringing with it a significant expansion in flight operations. As part of this schedule, 15 additional flight slots sanctioned for the airport will be utilised, increasing the total slots from 220 to approximately 235. This is the first time in the airport’s history that such a big number of slots have been allocated, paving the way for expanded services on existing routes as well as the introduction of new destinations. Officials anticipate that the winter travel season will see a major surge in passenger traffic at the airport. (HT FILE)

Airlines currently operating at the airport have already begun preparing proposals to secure the additional slots. It is expected that by the end of August, their proposals will be submitted to the airport administration, which will then forward these to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for approval. Once the DGCA grants clearance, airlines will be able to commence operations on the proposed routes.

“The process to incorporate the 15 additional slots into the winter schedule has already begun, and implementation will start as soon as DGCA authorisation is received,” said Pune Airport director Santosh Dhoke.

Several airlines are reportedly keen on increasing the frequency of services on existing routes and launching flights to new destinations. At present, the airport offers flights to 34 cities across the country. Preliminary information suggests that at least five to seven new cities may be added to the network during the upcoming winter season.

Currently, the airport has 220 approved slots, of which 212 are actively in use. Eight slots remain reserved by airlines but are not in operation. The 15 new slots will be spread across the operational hours from 6:00am to 10:29pm, offering greater scheduling flexibility for carriers and more travel options for passengers.

“As someone who travels frequently for work, this expansion is a huge relief. Right now, getting a convenient flight from Pune, especially during peak hours, is a real challenge. With these extra slots and the addition of new destinations, not only will it be easier to book tickets at reasonable prices, but we’ll also save time by avoiding connections from Mumbai. It’s a big step forward for business and leisure travelers alike.” said Rohan Nalawade, a frequent flyer.