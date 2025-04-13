Pune civic body issues notice to housing societies to curb water wastage

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s water department has written to residential societies having members between 1,200-2,000 requesting them not to waste water and fix water tank leakages. Water storage tanks at many old housing societies develop leakages. There have been incidents where overflowing water tanks have led to water wastage. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The water needs of housing societies have increased between 10 to 15 per cent putting pressure on the PMC water supply network, read the notice released on Friday.

Nandkishore Jagtap, water supply chief, PMC, said that it has been observed that drinking water is being wasted during usage in residential societies. “Large societies which consume huge quantities of water have been informed through the notice about the impacts like water shortage and crisis due to wastage,” he said.

Water storage tanks at many old housing societies develop leakages. There have been incidents where overflowing water tanks have led to water wastage. “PMC water is also used in toilets for cleaning and other purposes while the old society taps have been leaking leading to water wastage,” the notice states.

“During the summer season, there is a limited water supply from dams, and it is imperative to save water at all costs. We want housing societies to carry out necessary repairs and ensure that water wastage is avoided at all costs,” he said.

Sanjeev Kumar Patil, director, Wagholi Housing Societies Association, claimed that the societies had been taking adequate steps to curb water wastage.

“The civic body has not invested much into erecting a robust water supply infrastructure. We have instructed our member societies to repair the damage caused by tank overflows. Overflows not only cause water wastage, but they also cause other damage such as leakages in the construction,” he said.