PUNE: Two of the three groups, including one led by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rohit Pawar, protesting over different demands related to the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination remained firm on continuing their agitations at their existing locations, despite the Bombay High Court requesting a change of venue. Pune MPSC stir: Two groups remain firm on current protest venues despite HC’s request

The development occurred during the hearing of a petition filed on Wednesday by Pune residents Amit Supekar and Sourabh Virkar against the inconvenience caused to locals by the ongoing protest in the city. The petition named the state government and protest organisers Pramod Patil, Nitin Andhale and Chetan Wagaj as respondents.

The court observed that students have a right to agitate if they believe they have been denied an opportunity or suspect irregularities. At the same time, it urged the protesters to return to their studies and pursue their grievances through lawful means, observing that prolonged protests could affect their careers.

The court also emphasised the need to restore students’ confidence in the recruitment process and ensure that examinations are conducted fairly and without malpractice. Police have beefed up their presence at the protest venue.

The three groups are protesting at SM Joshi Bridge, Lal Bahadur Shastri Road, near Ahilya Abhyasika, and Tilak Chowk/Alka Chowk.

The three protests represented different demands: the Alka Chowk group sought continuation of the descriptive pattern, the group led by Nitin Andhale demanded a return to the objective pattern, while the Pawar-backed group focused primarily on the resignation of the MPSC chairman.

The group at SM Joshi Bridge, led by Pawar, said, “We will continue our agitation at the same location until the resignation of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar.”

Pawar said, “The group had obtained permission from the Pune police commissioner to hold its protest at SM Joshi Bridge, and we continue here.”

He maintained that students were unable to concentrate on their studies because of the issues surrounding the examination system and said the agitation would continue until action was taken against Bhimanwar. He also raised alleged irregularities in the Mahajyoti system.

The Alka Chowk group, however, suspended its agitation after the court urged the students to return to their studies. “Our representatives told the court that we are suspending the protest in accordance with its order,” said student representative and faculty member Sushil Ahirrao.

The continued protests have also drawn complaints from residents in the areas where the agitations are being held.

“We live near Ganjave Chowk, and it has become difficult to travel from our homes to other parts of the city because we have to take alternative routes. In the evening, the area becomes extremely crowded, and we face heavy traffic jams,” said Uma Joshi, a resident.

Another resident, Sushant Fadake, said repeated protests had added to the difficulties faced by residents in the congested Peth area, which already has a large concentration of coaching classes, libraries and accommodation for competitive-exam aspirants.

“If they want to protest, they should do so at a ground or another designated place, but they should not create chaos and inconvenience for residents here,” Joshi said.