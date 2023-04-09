Cricket betting racket busted in Pune; nine held

The crime branch unit of Pune city police have busted a cricket betting racket by arresting nine persons from Kondhawa on Saturday night during an IPL match, said police officials. The police seized 18 mobile phones, three laptops, a computer and some cash, all worth ₹ 5.12 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Accused have been identified as Hemant Ravindra Gandhi (38), Ajinkya Shamrao Kolekar(30),Sachin Satish Ghodke(35),Yash Pratap Manojkumar Singh,Dharmendra Sangamalal Yadav (25),Reingalm Chandrasekhar Patel(22), Anurag Fulchand Yadav(22), Indrajit Gopal Mujumdar(30) and Satish Santosh Yadav(18).

Based on a tip off, the crime branch conducted a raid where people were allegedly accepting bets on the cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday night at Bramha Aangan in Kondhwa

The police seized 18 mobile phones, three laptops, a computer and some cash, all worth ₹5.12 lakh.

A case has been registered at Kondhwa police station under sections of 4 and 5 of the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act and further investigation is underway.