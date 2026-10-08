Pune police sub-inspector dies by suicide at Aundh residence

A 55-year-old police sub-inspector allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself at his residence on Nagaras Road in Aundh on Wednesday afternoon. Police said the victim had been facing some health-related problems. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased was posted at Vishrantwadi police station, and the incident came to light around 3:30 pm.

According to preliminary information, the victim shot himself at home while his son was also present in the house. After hearing the gunshot, his son came out and found the victim lying on a sofa in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

According to police, the victim joined the Pune police force as a police constable and was later promoted to police sub-inspector after several years of service.

He was scheduled to travel to Mumbai on Wednesday in connection with work related to the High Court. However, he did not leave for Mumbai and remained at his residence.

Police said the victim had been facing some health-related problems. He had also been on a long leave before the Ganesh festival and had resumed duty for Ganeshotsav bandobast.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com