Pune Teachers’ MLC contest turns triangular as Sena backs independent candidate Sachin Sanap

The Shiv Sena’s decision to back independent candidate Sachin Sanap has added another layer to the Pune division Teachers’ Constituency election, making the contest involving Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kaustubh Gawade and sitting Congress MLC Jayant Asgaonkar more competitive. Sanap, a former officer on special duty to state industries minister Uday Samant, thanked the party leadership for backing a candidate from the teaching community. (HT)

Shiv Sena chief and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde announced on Thursday that the party would support Sanap and its leaders and workers would campaign for him.

Sanap, a former officer on special duty to state industries minister Uday Samant, thanked the party leadership for backing a candidate from the teaching community.

“I thank all Shiv Sena leaders, who have joined my campaign and extended their support to an ordinary professor,” Sanap said.

Seeking to distinguish himself from his rivals, Sanap described the election as a contest between teachers and educational institution managers. He argued that only a teacher could adequately understand the profession’s challenges, including job insecurity, pending demands and the declining social standing of teachers.

Questioning the nomination of candidates who are not directly associated with teaching, Sanap asked whether the Mahayuti could not find a single teacher candidate across the constituency’s 58 talukas. He said addressing teachers’ grievances and securing their professional interests would be his primary agenda.

On the possible division of votes following the entry of multiple candidates, Sanap said, “Who will be affected by the division of votes will become clear in the coming days.” He also declined to engage with questions about the senior Mahayuti leadership.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Kaustubh Gawade expressed confidence of victory, saying he enjoyed the complete support of Mahayuti partners.

The withdrawal of Shiv Sena leader Mangesh Chivate, who had earlier entered the race, had consolidated the contest around the principal candidates. The Sena’s subsequent decision to back Sanap, however, gives the independent candidate the party’s organisational network as campaigning gathers pace.

Polling for the Pune Division Teachers’ constituency, along with the Pune, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar graduates’ constituencies and the Amravati Teachers’ constituency, will take place on October 23. Counting is scheduled for October 27.