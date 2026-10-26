Pune traffic police ban heavy vehicles on Bajirao, Shivaji roads on weekends till Diwali

PUNE: The Pune city traffic police have withdrawn the weekend relaxation for heavy vehicles on Bajirao Road and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road in the city’s central area until Diwali concludes, anticipating a further surge in shoppers at key markets and seeking to prevent traffic congestion, police said on Sunday. Pune, India - June 2, 2020: Traffic jam on Bajirao road in Pune, Maharashtra, India, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/Hindustan Times)

The restriction came into effect on October 25 and will remain in force throughout the day on every Saturday and Sunday until the end of the festival. An order to this effect was issued by deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Sandeep Bhajibhakre under the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The move comes as Pune’s central areas have witnessed a steady rise in footfall over the past two to three days, with shoppers thronging traditional markets ahead of Diwali. The rush has increased traffic pressure on roads around Laxmi Road, Kumthekar Road, Kelkar Road and Tulshibaug, with the festive shopping rush expected to intensify over the coming days.

Under the order, the permission previously granted to heavy vehicles to use Bajirao Road and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road on Saturdays and Sundays has been temporarily withdrawn. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on these roads during the specified period.

The two roads serve as important links to Pune’s traditional commercial hubs, which see a significant increase in pedestrian movement during the festive season. With shoppers competing for road space with vehicles, the entry of heavy vehicles could further slow traffic and increase the risk to pedestrians in the crowded market areas.

The restriction is aimed at easing traffic movement, reducing congestion on roads leading to the central markets and improving pedestrian safety during the Diwali shopping rush.

The traffic police have appealed to heavy vehicle operators to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid the two roads on Saturdays and Sundays until the festival concludes. Commuters heading to the central markets have also been advised to account for the festive rush while planning their journeys.

Pune city traffic police on October 25 withdrew the weekend relaxation for heavy vehicles on Bajirao Road and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road in the heart of the city till such time Diwali is over. Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Sandeep Bhajibhakre issued an order to this effect under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Accordingly, the permission previously granted to heavy vehicles to use Bajirao Road and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road on Saturdays and Sundays has been temporarily withdrawn. Bhajibhakre said, “The permission previously granted to heavy vehicles to use Bajirao Road and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road on Saturdays and Sundays has been temporarily withdrawn. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on these two roads during the specified period.”

“The restrictions have been imposed to reduce traffic congestion on roads leading to central markets, where the movement of shoppers and vehicles increases significantly during Diwali,” he said.

The restriction will apply throughout the day on every Saturday and Sunday till such time the festival of lights concludes. The move comes in anticipation of a surge in shoppers at key shopping destinations including Laxmi Road, Kumthekar Road, Kelkar Road and Tulshibaug; and seeks to prevent traffic congestion. The restriction is necessary to ensure smooth movement of pedestrians, improve road safety, and maintain traffic flow in busy market areas; the traffic police said. They have appealed to heavy vehicle operators to plan their journeys accordingly; and avoid the aforementioned roads on Saturdays and Sundays till such time Diwali is over.

Meanwhile, central Pune ground to a halt this weekend thanks to Diwali shopping, with long vehicle queues on Laxmi Road, Kumthekar Road and Kelkar Road. Heavy footfalls at major markets led to severe congestion on both the days, inconveniencing shoppers and commuters alike. The situation worsened as vehicles entered no-entry zones; while double parking and parking in no-parking areas further obstructed traffic movement. The festive rush also impacted the adjoining roads, slowing down commuters across the Peth areas.