Pune’s first ‘English Room’ inaugurated at Hadapsar school

In what marks a significant step towards improving functional English proficiency and fostering 21st century skills among students in government schools, Pune’s first ‘English Room’ by Pehlay Akshar Foundation was inaugurated on Friday by the deputy commissioner (education) of the Pune Municipal Corporation, Asha Raut. The room fosters innovative teaching methods, activity-based learning, and a curated collection of educational resources to provide students with a comprehensive and enjoyable learning experience. (HT PHOTO)

The ‘English Room’, located at Madhavrao Sonba Tupe School in Hadapsar, is a vibrant, interactive learning space equipped with state-of-the-art tools such as smart TV and digital learning materials designed to make English learning engaging and effective. The room fosters innovative teaching methods, activity-based learning, and a curated collection of educational resources to provide students with a comprehensive and enjoyable learning experience.

The curriculum, developed in-house, integrates diverse methodologies and tools to foster critical thinking and creativity among students. Delivered through interactive tools such as games, songs, flashcards, and theme-based discussions, the curriculum ensures that learning is both effective and fun. Dubbed the ‘Magic Classroom’, the space is designed to create a safe, engaging, and inclusive environment where both students and teachers are motivated and appreciated.

Radha Goenka, founder, Pehlay Akshar Foundation and director, RPG Foundation, said, “Every child deserves to dream big. With the ‘English Room’, we are creating a learning environment where students’ dreams and voices can be nurtured in a language that opens the doors to the world, breaking down barriers to education and growth.”

In addition to the ‘English Room’ Pehlay Akshar is also launching the ‘English Room on Wheels’, a mobile resource box that will support 10 other schools in the city by providing access to innovative learning materials. This initiative is part of the foundation’s larger commitment to improving literacy and educational outcomes across government schools in rural, semi-urban, and urban areas.

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2023 reveals that 46% of adolescents enrolled in class 10 or below in India face difficulties reading basic English sentences. Furthermore, a quarter of those who can read basic English sentences do not know their meaning.