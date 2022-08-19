Pune’s four dams filled to 100% of capacity
The total capacity of four dams as of Friday is 29.15 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) water and dam capacity is at 100 per cent. The dam capacity during this period last year was 28.02 TMC (96.13 per cent)
The four dams that supply water to the city, as per officials, have reached full capacity as of Friday. By 9:30 pm on Friday, 15,000 cusec water was released from Khadakwasla dam. Panshet spillway has released 1,954 cusecs, Warasgaon spillway 3,552 cusecs and Temghar has released 100 cusecs of water.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), meanwhile, has forecasted rainfall to likely pick up in the next few days in Pune city. Warning is sounded for ghat regions around Pune till August 21.
Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said, “Depression over northwest and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards on August 19 over northwest and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a deep Depression till August 20. It is likely to continue to move in the same direction. After landfall, it would continue to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand towards north Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually,” said Kashyapi.
He said the above system is likely to affect Konkan and Goa from August 20 to August 22.
“It is likely to affect ghat areas of central Maharashtra till August 22 and as a result there will be an increase in rainfall activity and warnings have already been issued for all subdivisions of Maharashtra,” said Kashyapi.
He said rainfall activity in Pune is likely to intensify from light rainfall to moderate rainfall till August 22.
Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh on Aug 23, first time after losing by-polls
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav will visit Azamgarh for the first time since his party lost the citadel to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2022 Lok Sabha by-polls held in June. “The SP national president will visit Azamgarh on August 23 now instead of the earlier scheduled date of August 20,” said the former district president of the party Havaldar Singh.
Akhilesh, Shivpal invoke Lord Krishna
Lucknow: On Janmashtami, the day celebrated as the birth anniversary of Hindu deity Lord Krishna, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and his politically estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav invoked Lord Krishna. According to the epic Mahabharat, before the battle between Kauravas (Duryodhana and his brothers) and Pandavas (Yudhishthir and brothers), Duryodhana asked Lord Krishna to fight from his side. Eventually the Pandavas won the war. Kansa was Krishna's uncle. Eventually, Krishna killed Kansa.
Fulfil duties with PM’s five resolves in mind to make India a superpower: U.P. CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged people to fulfil their duties keeping in mind the five resolves mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech to make India a superpower. “If we all discharge our work with honesty, no one can stop us from making country a superpower,” he said.
Politics rule as Maharashtra celebrates Dahi Handi, over 100 injured in Mumbai
At least 111 Dahi Handi participants suffered injuries across Mumbai while forming pyramids where the festival was celebrated on a grand scale on Friday. Read Dahi Handi is the battleground in Shiv Sena vs Shinde turf war The Mumbai civic body said that while 111 injuries were reported, 88 of the cases were treated and discharged.
Ludhiana | Two booked for attempted robbery at SBI’s Aitiana ATM
A group of miscreants made a failed attempt to steal cash from a State Bank of India ATM in Aitiana village. The accused, Amarjit Singh, and his two aides Naginder Singh and Jatinder Singh managed to cut open the shutter's lock, but could not enter the vestibule. The machine contained ₹9 lakh. The matter came to light on Thursday when the bank staff found the shutter broken open. A case under sections has been registered against the unidentified accused at the Sudhar police station.
