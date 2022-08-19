Pune’s four dams filled to 100% of capacity

The four dams that supply water to the city, as per officials, have reached full capacity as of Friday. By 9:30 pm on Friday, 15,000 cusec water was released from Khadakwasla dam. Panshet spillway has released 1,954 cusecs, Warasgaon spillway 3,552 cusecs and Temghar has released 100 cusecs of water.

The total capacity of four dams as of Friday is 29.15 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) water and dam capacity is at 100 per cent. The dam capacity during this period last year was 28.02 TMC (96.13 per cent).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), meanwhile, has forecasted rainfall to likely pick up in the next few days in Pune city. Warning is sounded for ghat regions around Pune till August 21.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said, “Depression over northwest and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards on August 19 over northwest and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a deep Depression till August 20. It is likely to continue to move in the same direction. After landfall, it would continue to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand towards north Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually,” said Kashyapi.

He said the above system is likely to affect Konkan and Goa from August 20 to August 22.

“It is likely to affect ghat areas of central Maharashtra till August 22 and as a result there will be an increase in rainfall activity and warnings have already been issued for all subdivisions of Maharashtra,” said Kashyapi.

He said rainfall activity in Pune is likely to intensify from light rainfall to moderate rainfall till August 22.