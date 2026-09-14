Smart bra: IIIT-Pune developing wearable breast cancer detection device

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Pune are developing a low-cost and portable breast cancer detection system based on microwave imaging, with a wearable system envisioned as the longer-term application. The proposed device is intended as a possible wearable form. (HT)

The research, led by KM Divya Chaturvedi, assistant professor in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at IIIT Pune, has already established a proof of concept for microwave-based breast tumour detection and is now working towards developing the technology into a compact system with on-board or on-chip equipment.

The paper, ‘A non-invasive microwave imaging system for breast tumor detection using a high gain Vivaldi antenna array sensor’, published in ‘IEEE Sensors Journal’ on September 1, 2026, and ‘IEEE Xplore’ platform, reports the team’s preliminary work.

“At present, breast cancer detection and assessment primarily use X-ray mammography, ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Mammography uses ionising radiation, while ultrasound is radiation-free and more widely available but can have limitations in sensitivity and diagnostic accuracy. MRI can provide high diagnostic accuracy but is comparatively expensive and requires specialised infrastructure,” Chaturvedi said.

She explained how microwave imaging offers a different approach. “The technology uses non-ionising electromagnetic signals to detect variations in the dielectric properties of tissues. Since healthy and abnormal tissues can have different electromagnetic characteristics, these differences can potentially be used to identify and localise tumours,” Chaturvedi said.

Thteam is developing antenna-based sensors to exploit this property. In its preliminary work, the researchers used an eight-Vivaldi-antenna array to generate and collect data from two categories healthy breast-tissue models without a tumour and models containing a simulated malignant tumour.

The reflection-coefficient data collected through the antenna array was then processed using a confocal microwave imaging algorithm. The technique produced image reconstructions that showed promising results in localising the tumour in the experimental models.

This proof of concept forms the foundation for the team’s longer-term objective: developing a portable system that could potentially support routine or regular breast cancer monitoring without requiring patients to depend entirely on specialised imaging facilities.

The proposed device is intended as a possible wearable form. The concept is to integrate microwave sensors with compact electronic equipment, potentially on-board or on-chip, so that the system can be made portable and convenient for use outside conventional imaging facilities.

The researchers, however, stress that the device is a long-term research objective and not an existing clinically approved product. The technology is still in the research and development stage, and its eventual medical application depends on demonstrating its accuracy, reliability and safety through further testing and clinical validation.

Commenting on the research, city oncologist Dr Gaurav Raut said, “Microwave breast imaging is definitely an interesting and promising technology because it is non-invasive and uses non-ionising electromagnetic waves instead of X-rays. The initial results are encouraging, but these are still early stage studies, and we need to see how well it performs in actual patients.”

He stressed that the main challenge will be whether it can accurately detect small breast cancers and differentiate between benign and malignant tumours while also avoiding too many false-positive results.

“A wearable system like a ‘Smart Bra’ is an exciting concept, particularly because it could potentially allow repeated and radiation-free monitoring. At present, I would look at this technology as something that can definitely complement mammography and ultrasound rather than replace them. If larger clinical studies show that it can reliably detect early breast cancer, especially in women with dense breasts or in places where access to conventional imaging is limited, then it could become a very useful addition to breast-cancer screening in the future,” Dr Raut said.