Duped, AAP leader files fraud case against bride posing as PCS officer
Fatehgarh Sahib police book six accused after Sirhind Market Committee chairman finds woman concealed her prior marriage, child, and job status.
Patiala: Police in Fatehgarh Sahib registered a cheating case on Tuesday against six people, including a woman, on the complaint of Sirhind Market Committee chairman and Block Samiti member Amarinder Singh.
Amarinder Singh alleged the woman deceived him into marriage after falsely presenting herself as an unmarried Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer.
According to the complainant, a resident of Mandofal village, the accused conspired to fabricate the woman’s age using forged documents, while concealing her identity, marital history, and professional background.
Believing her claims, Amarinder Singh married Manwinder Kaur on February 10, 2026. Punjab assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and state labour minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond were among those who attended the wedding.
However, Manwinder Kaur allegedly fled the household just days after the wedding, taking gold and silver jewellery along with other valuables.
Growing suspicious of her background and sudden departure, Amarinder Singh initiated a private verification. The inquiry revealed that she held no government post, was divorced, and had an 18-year-old son from her previous marriage.
Following the investigation, the police booked Manwinder Kaur along with her brother Tarlochan Singh, her mother Amarjit Kaur, her cousin Narendra Singh, her sister-in-law Rupinder Kaur, and Sukhmander Singh Rana, a former village sarpanch. All six accused are residents of Sur Singh village under the Bhikhiwind police station in Tarn Taran district. Efforts are underway to trace the accused.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKaram Prakash
Based in Patiala, Karam Prakash is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times, wherefrom, he covers the Malwa region of Punjab. With extensive reporting experience, he writes on a wide range of beats: health, agriculture, power, education, labour, governance and sports. His reporting focuses on public policy, grassroots issues and stories that impact people’s everyday lives. Before taking charge of the Malwa region, Karam had been part of The Tribune’s National Bureau, wherein he covered several Union ministries and parliament reporting on key policy developments at the national level. He also has significant experience in sports journalism, having covered major international sporting events, including the Olympic and the Commonwealth Games.Read More