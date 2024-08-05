SPPU gets NAAC assessment extension till Jan. 2025

With the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) extending the assessment period of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) till January 2025, the university has got a breather for now. However, the SPPU will have to now face the graded level (maturity-based graded level/MBGL) system, and compete for global assessment. Till now, three cycles have been completed and the NAAC has extended the university’s assessment period till January 2025. (HT PHOTO)

The rules for the new method of NAAC evaluation are expected to come in September. Therefore, the university will have to study these regulations and prepare for the evaluation in December 2024 or January 2025. At present, the university has less manpower so the extension is a relief.

“The university has already completed the first three levels in the MBGL system. Therefore, there will be competition for national- and global- level evaluation in the ‘NAAC’ assessment,” said Parag Kelkar, SPPU pro vice-chancellor.