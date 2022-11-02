Home / Cities / Pune News / Trio posing as cops loot IT professional, 2 held in Pune

Trio posing as cops loot IT professional, 2 held in Pune

pune news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 12:34 AM IST

Three persons who pretended to be police officials looted an IT professional on Pimplagaon road in Pune by demanding money under various traffic violations

Three persons who pretended to be police officials looted an IT engineer on Pimplagaon road in Pune by demanding money under various traffic violations. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByShrinivas Deshpande

PUNE: Three persons who pretended to be police officials looted an IT engineer on Pimplagaon road by demanding money under various traffic violations. They robbed the complainant’s mobile phone and hit his leg with an iron rod when he tried to resist.

Two accused, identified as Shankar Lokhande (32) and Datta Lokhande (26), were arrested on Monday and search is on for the third.

According to the police, the incident took place on the Golegaon–Pimplagaon road at 2:30 am on Monday.

The complainant, Vishal Vishnu Deokar, 38, working at a multinational software company in Hinjewadi IT Park, was driving his car on the stretch after dropping his relative at Wagholi when the trio stopped him.

Posing as police officers, the trio asked him for vehicle documents and driving licence. Accused asked the complainant to sit in their car as they want to bring the victim to police station for inquiry.

An officer from Alandi police station said, “When the victim sat in their car, the accused started beating and thrashing him. When one of the accused tried to grab his mobile, the victim resisted and one of the accused hit hard on his right leg and left hand with an iron rod. The accused fled with mobile phone worth 68,000.”

The victim sustained three fractures.

A case has been registered at Alandi police station under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robber or dacoit, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 170 (personating a public servant) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

