Two arrested, minor detained for attack on head of Rana Shipping Company

Investigation into the recent armed attack on shipping company owner, Rana Suryawanshi, in Baramati has revealed that contract killers were assigned the job for a sum of ₹2 lakh. The Baramati taluka police have arrested two men and detained a minor in connection with the case. During questioning of the accused, it emerged that Shinde had paid Awathale ₹2 lakh for the assignment. Awathale engaged the services of the minor for the job. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, Suryawanshi was attacked by two unidentified men near Payal dhaba on Palakhi highway on October 18. Based on a complaint lodged by Lakshmikant Mahadev Suryawanshi, a case was registered at the Baramati taluka police station on October 19 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act.

During the investigation, the police identified the accused as Parth Vasudev Awathale, 19, a resident of Khamgaon in Buldhana district, currently staying in Pune; and Dnyandev Mahadev Shinde, 50, Rana Suryawanshi’s driver, who hails from Vit village in Karmala taluka of Solapur district. On Tuesday, the Pune city police detained Awathale and a minor from Canal Road in Pune and handed them over to the Pune rural police for further investigation.

Narayan Pawar, police inspector at Baramati taluka police station, said, “During questioning of the accused, it emerged that Shinde had paid Awathale ₹2 lakh for the assignment. Awathale engaged the services of the minor for the job.”

The probe revealed that Shinde had been on leave of absence for a while and was absent the day Rana Suryawanshi was attacked. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the payment and the involvement of other persons.