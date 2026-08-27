Two former inmates arrested in ₹86L cyber fraud

Pune: Two former prison inmates, including a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) dropout, have been arrested for an alleged ₹86 lakh investment fraud, police said on Wednesday. Two former prison inmates, including a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) dropout, have been arrested for an alleged ₹86 lakh investment fraud, police said on Wednesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The arrested accused have been identified as Tejas Dnyanoba Lokhande, 24, a resident of Markalgaon, Pune, and Avinash Dnyanoba Baklikar, 28, a resident of Latur district, police said.

According to police, the case came to light after a retired senior citizen was duped of ₹86 lakh in July this year. A case was registered at the Pimpri-Chinchwad cyber police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 338, 318(4), 316(2) and 3(5), along with provisions of the Information Technology Act.

During the investigation, police traced a ₹5 lakh transaction made on July 14, 2026, to a bank account allegedly used by the fraud network. Further technical and financial analysis led investigators to Lokhande.

Police found that the bank account was allegedly registered in Lokhande’s name. Following a technical investigation, a police team led by officials from the cyber and economic offences unit traced and arrested him last week.

During questioning, police found that Lokhande was arrested in a kidnapping and extortion case registered at Hinjewadi police station. Pimpri-Chinchwad police had previously arrested Baklikar in another cyber fraud case.

“Lokhande and Baklikar met in Yerawada Central Jail, from where Baklikar again started his network with on-record criminals jailed in body offences. When they got bailed, they again started getting involved in various cybercrime cases,” said a police officer.

Police said Baklikar had been pursuing a BAMS course and was in the final year when he allegedly became involved with the cybercrime network.

The investigation has so far revealed that police collected or arranged at least eight bank accounts for use in cybercrime-related transactions.

Police are also examining several other entities and accounts allegedly created or operated as part of the network. Police found references to entities or firms such as Construction Pvt Ltd, Strunova Pvt Ltd and Sustainblock, which are being scrutinised as part of the investigation.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad cyber police are now investigating the network’s links with other accused and checking whether individuals who came in contact with Baklikar during his earlier judicial custody were subsequently brought into the operation. Police inspector Ravikiran Nale is conducting the investigation.