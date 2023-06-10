UGC to take strict steps to curb counterfeiting: Chairperson

Pune: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has initiated stringent measures to curb counterfeiting, ranging from plagiarism to forging PhD certification. Stringent measures initiated to curb counterfeiting, ranging from plagiarism to forging PhD certification, said UGC chairperson prof M Jagdish Kumar. (HT)

According to UGC chairperson Prof M Jagdish Kumar, an independent verification committee would be created to check the actual status of fake PhD degrees.

Prof Jagdish gave the information when journalists visited the UGC office in New Delhi recently.

“ Many pursue PhD only to secure a better position with a multinational company (MNC) and a big paycheck. As a result, hardcore research takes a backseat. Similarly, the number of bogus PhD scholars is also on the rise.” When asked about the steps being taken to curb the malpractice, Prof Jagdish Kumar stated, “A quality controller-like structure will be established for PhD. In which a high-level committee will select the colleges and review the PhD theses.”

“Appropriate action will be taken against the research students who violate the rules in this verification. The new academic policy is research-oriented, and the quality of research papers and the credibility of the PhD should be nurtured. This can be checked through software. However, there is no mechanism to detect plagiarism in theses in Indian languages. The tools in Indian languages should be developed to curb foul practices,” he added.