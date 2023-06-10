Home / Cities / Pune News / UGC to take strict steps to curb counterfeiting: Chairperson

UGC to take strict steps to curb counterfeiting: Chairperson

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jun 10, 2023 12:23 AM IST

Stringent measures initiated to curb counterfeiting, ranging from plagiarism to forging PhD certification, says UGC chairperson

Pune: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has initiated stringent measures to curb counterfeiting, ranging from plagiarism to forging PhD certification.

Stringent measures initiated to curb counterfeiting, ranging from plagiarism to forging PhD certification, said UGC chairperson prof M Jagdish Kumar. (HT)
Stringent measures initiated to curb counterfeiting, ranging from plagiarism to forging PhD certification, said UGC chairperson prof M Jagdish Kumar. (HT)

According to UGC chairperson Prof M Jagdish Kumar, an independent verification committee would be created to check the actual status of fake PhD degrees.

Prof Jagdish gave the information when journalists visited the UGC office in New Delhi recently.

“ Many pursue PhD only to secure a better position with a multinational company (MNC) and a big paycheck. As a result, hardcore research takes a backseat. Similarly, the number of bogus PhD scholars is also on the rise.” When asked about the steps being taken to curb the malpractice, Prof Jagdish Kumar stated, “A quality controller-like structure will be established for PhD. In which a high-level committee will select the colleges and review the PhD theses.”

“Appropriate action will be taken against the research students who violate the rules in this verification. The new academic policy is research-oriented, and the quality of research papers and the credibility of the PhD should be nurtured. This can be checked through software. However, there is no mechanism to detect plagiarism in theses in Indian languages. The tools in Indian languages should be developed to curb foul practices,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
university grants commission ugc plagiarism + 1 more
university grants commission ugc plagiarism
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out